Rabbani fears govt seeks to impose fascist rule through PMDA

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, while rejecting the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), termed it a violation of articles 18, 19 and 19-A of the Constitution and said it is a clear reflection that the present government seeks to impose a fascist rule in Pakistan.

“The ‘Pakistan Media Development Authority’ is a draconian law and surpasses the Press & Publication Ordinance, 1960 and subsequent martial law regulations promulgated from time to time under military rule so the PMDA is rejected,” he said.

Rabbani said this is the blackest of black laws with a deliberate intent of crushing the media and all voices of dissent. “This, along with the attack on academic freedom, students and intelligentsia, is a clear reflection that the present government seeks to impose a fascist rule in Pakistan,” he said.

He said the Authority proposes to regulate films, electronic, print & digital media including Web TV, OTTs, news websites, while repealing all the current media related laws.

The former Senate chairman said it is in total violation of Articles 18, 19 & 19-A, as the regulations sought to be enforced on the media are not reasonable. “The press law makes it mandatory for all types of media to obtain license and to obtain a No Objection Certificate annually,” he said. He said the Authority can, without notice, ‘by reasons of necessity’ seize the equipment of a media station or seal its premises.

Rabbani said under the PDMA, all media persons will be subject to trial before a media tribunal, with punishments up to 3 years imprisonment and Rs25 million fine. “The term of imprisonment provided in the Press & Publication Ordinance, 1960 and Martial Law Regulation – 33, was a maximum term of six months and further, one forum of appeal i.e. the high court has been taken away,” he said.

The former Senate chairman said the media will not be able to ridicule the head of state, persons of armed forces or legislatures or judicial organs of the state. “It will also not be able to bring or hold a programme or discussion on a matter which is sub-judice,” he said.

In the meanwhile, parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party in the Senate and Chairperson Senate’s Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Sherry Rehman, while rejecting the PDMA, termed the PMDA as a media martial law. She said the PTI’s decision to establish the PMDA is a draconian effort to gag the media in unprecedented ways. She said the proposed law will provide license to punish media organisations and individual journalists who have been critical of its policies.

Sherry Rehman said all human rights groups, lawyers and members of civil society have categorically rejected this move. She said the PPP has spent decades fighting such laws and it will not stand by and watch while such neo-fascist tools are rolled out. “Telling truth to power is not a crime,” she said.