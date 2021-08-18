Sultan elected as AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: Candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry was elected as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President after receiving 34 votes while his opponent Mian Abdul Waheed of PPP got 16 votes.

The special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly was held here on Tuesday for the election of the AJK president and Secretary AJK Election Commission performed duty as a returning officer in this regard.

Later, the Speaker Chaudhry Anwarul Haq adjourned the session of the House. Later, while talking to the media, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry expressed his resolve to take collective efforts for resolving the Kashmir issue. He said PTI is united under the leadership of Imran Khan and joint efforts will be made for the development and wellbeing of the people of the state.

He thanked the PTI Chairman Imran Khan for nominating him for the AJK president slot. He also thanked the members of the AJK Legislative Assembly of PTI Parliamentary Party and head of Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan and President of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party Sardar Hussan Ibrahim for supporting him in the presidential election.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has felicitated Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on his election as the AJK President. During the meeting with Barrister Sultan, the AJK PM said that the newly elected AJK president had played a significant role for projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective and would continue to expose the Indian repressions at international level.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur has said that a new era of progress and development will be started in AJK with the special emphasis on the provision of health, education and Tourism.

Addressing the dinner hosted in the honor of the parliamentary leaders of the Tehreek –e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said the new government would channelise all its resources for the wellbeing of the AJK people.

He said Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has a vast experience of projecting the Kashmir issue and he will effectively project the Kashmir issue at international level in its true perspective.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi speaking on the occasion assured that parliamentary leaders will be taken on board on all the decisions of the government.