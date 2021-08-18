EU says will have to talk to Taliban

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/ FRANCE/MOSCOW: The conquer of Afghanistan by the Taliban has drawn a mixed reaction from the Nato and European leaders, with the former stating that failure of the Afghan leadership led to what it called ‘the tragedy being witnessed today’.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Tuesday said the alliance was surprised by the speed of the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan, but blamed Afghan leaders for the “tragedy”.

“Ultimately, the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted,” he said.

“This failure of the Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today,” he said, echoing US President Joe Biden, whose decision to withdraw US troops precipitated the end of the Nato mission.

“No one anticipated the speed of the collapse of the Afghan security forces, the Afghan government and Afghan state structures,” Stoltenberg said.

“Nato has been working around the clock to maintain operations at the Kabul International Airport,” Stoltenberg said, after a meeting of senior Nato diplomats from alliance members.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Tuesday said they will have to talk to the Taliban after their seizure of Afghanistan.

“The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them,” he said, while stressing that it did not mean moving quickly to officially recognise their rule.

Borrell was speaking after an urgent meeting of EU foreign ministers, called after the Taliban overthrew the Afghan government, reports the international media.

Borrell said Brussels would “engage in a dialogue as soon as necessary to prevent a humanitarian and a potential migratory disaster”. “This dialogue will also have to focus on the means to prevent the return of a foreign terrorist presence in Afghanistan,” he added.

“It is not a matter of official recognition, it is a matter of dealing with them,” he said.

“If I want 400 people, Afghans and their families, that have been working for us today in the European Union delegations, to reach the airport, you can understand that I will need to talk with the Taliban authorities.

“If not, it’s going to be quite difficult for them to reach the airport... It’s going to be a quite complicated logistical operation.

“So we have to engage with them. And at the same time, remain very vigilant on the respect of their international obligations,” he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Tuesday called for coordinated, “controlled” EU action to take in the most vulnerable people from Afghanistan.

Merkel told reporters in Berlin that people fleeing Afghanistan should be helped first and foremost in neighbouring countries in coordination with the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR.

“Then we can think about, as a second step, whether especially affected people can be brought to Europe in a controlled way,” she said after talks with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

French President Emmanuel Macron said late Monday that his country, Germany and other EU nations would put together a response that was “robust, coordinated and united” to prevent irregular migration by harmonising criteria and showing European solidarity.

“We must anticipate and protect ourselves against significant irregular migratory flows that would endanger the migrants and risk encouraging trafficking of all kinds,” he said.

But Macron stressed that France would continue to do “its duty to protect those who are most under threat in Afghanistan”.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the leader who oversaw the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989, Tuesday said Nato's own deployment to the country had been doomed from the start.

Gorbachev, 90, regarded the Soviet presence in Afghanistan as a political mistake that was sapping precious resources at a time when the Soviet Union was living through what turned out to be the twilight of its own existence.

“They (Nato and the United States) should have admitted failure earlier. The important thing now is to draw lessons from what happened and make sure that similar mistakes are not repeated,” Gorbachev told RIA. “It (the US campaign) was a failed enterprise from the start even though Russia supported it during the first stages,” he added.

“Like many other similar projects at its heart lay the exaggeration of a threat and poorly defined geopolitical ideas. To that were added unrealistic attempts to democratise a society made up of many tribes.”