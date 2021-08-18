11 wanted criminals killed, hostages recovered in two months

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police have killed 11 wanted criminals during a crackdown operation spanning over two months. SSP Shikarpur Tanveer Hussain Tunio said the police devised a strategy to stem the criminal gangs after they killed five policemen which triggered panic and fear among the citizens. He added that the law and order situation improved after 11 most wanted criminals, including Jhangal Teghani, and Jan Muhammad alias Jano were killed during a crackdown against the outlaws. He said, “Some 29 people were protected from abduction in a pre-emptive police action. As many as 24 abductees were recovered, while 146 proclaimed offenders and 128 absconders were arrested, adding that 15 Kalashnikovs, 28 shotguns, 40 pistols, and 1,195 bullets other than 61 kg charas was recovered from the possession of the criminals.”