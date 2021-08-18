Two killed for honour

SUKKUR: A couple was killed by their family members in village Imam Bakhsh Brohi near Jam Wah in Thatta.The victim girl, identified as Nazia Brohi, was shot dead by her father Mukhtiyar Brohi, while the victim boy identified as Imamuddin Brohi, was killed by his brother Ayaz Ali Brohi. Police described the murders as honor killing. The accused buried the victims to cover their crimes, but they were arrested and later confessed to their crimes, the police said. Police have registered an FIR against the alleged killers at Makli Police Station, saying the bodies of the victims could be exhumed for medical investigation.