Murad terms uniform course ‘PTI’s political curriculum’

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the provincial curriculum is good enough and the federal government’s proposed uniform educational curriculum across the country is not acceptable as the federal government did not consult with Sindh government. The Sindh chief minister said the curriculum was not national but PTI’s political curriculum, adding, “every region has its local traditions and the provincial government has been trying to provide better education to the local children based on our experiences.”

Replying to a question on water shortage, the CM Sindh said the water accord was not being implemented by the Federation and Sindh government had taken up the water distribution issue with the Centre. He claimed Sindh would not face any water scarcity if the Chashma-Jhelum Link and Taunsa Panjnad Canal were shut down, adding that due to delay in water supply, the tail-ends regions, including Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Dadu were forced to suffer.

Making a jibe at the federal government and IRSA, Murad Ali Shah said they should also consider Sindh as part of Pakistan and should stop depriving the people of Sindh from their basic right. The CM Sindh expressed concerns over the developments in Afghanistan. Responding to a question regarding a terror incident on the Independence Day in Karachi, he said the incident of Mawach Goth was a cowardly act, in which innocent children and women were killed. He asserted the government was making all efforts to avert such incidents during Ashura or in future, adding that strict security arrangements had been made in this regard.