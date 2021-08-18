Metro bus drivers continue protest over non-payment of salaries

LAHORE: Metro bus service remained closed on second day due to the non-payment of salaries to drivers.

Metro bus drivers continued their sit-in protest at Gajjumata Metro Bus Depot on Tuesday and refused to run the buses as they did not receive their salaries for three months. According to the details, the contracts of Metro bus drivers were set to be renewed by the Turkish company but the employees went on strike in protest against the non-receipt of bonus, gratuity and experience certificates leading to closure of Metro bus service in Lahore.

The bus drivers have threatened to continue their protest until their salaries are paid. As a result of Metro bus drivers’ strike, the passengers are facing severe difficulties and returning from the metro stations disappointed.