KPCTA to install camping pods at 10 more spots

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) would install camping pods in 10 more scenic spots to facilitate tourists in the province.

KPCTA Director-General Kamran Ahmad Afridi said that the authority would install camping pods at 10 more tourist spots besides granting loans to the locals to launch “Stay home” project to facilitate tourists and create employment opportunities scenic sites across the province.

He said that installation of camping pods at five tourist sites had already completed, which had attracted a large number of tourists to the scenic spots. Kamran Ahmad Afridi said that work on five other new scenic places was underway, which would be opened for the visitors next month.

The DG said that the sites where the camping pods were being installed included Kalash in Chitral, Alai in Battagram, Mahbanr, Malika and Shaheed Sar in Buner. Camping pods would also be installed at Jarogo waterfall, Kalam valley and Solatanr in Swat, Lashkargas in Broghil and Sarlaspur valleys in Upper Chitral, Kumrat in Upper Dir, Alpuri valley in Shangla, Samana Top in Hangu, Laram Top and Binshahi valleys in Lower Dir.

Kamran Afridi said that work has also been initiated on other tourism-related projects for which Rs6 billion had been allocated. He said that the Bank of Khyber would provide loans to the local populace so they could launch projects for tourists to stay at the scenic spots. The official added that work on roads construction in 13 places had been launched besides setting up tourists facilitation and information centres.

With the World Bank assistance, Kamran Afridi said that under KP Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) container-based tourist facilitation centres were being established.