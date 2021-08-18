BankIslami Marks The Country’s 75th Independence Day With Renewed Commitment: Saving Humanity From Riba

KARACHI: BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic finance Institution, commemorated the country’s 75th Independence Day reaffirming its commitment towards serving the nation and its economy. A flag hoisting ceremony was held in this regard at BankIslami’s headquarters on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. At the event, President and CEO, BankIslami Syed Amir Ali raised the national flag while senior members of the management team were also in attendance.

BankIslami was the first scheduled Islamic Bank in Pakistan and has since revolutionized the Sharia-compliant financial space with many state-of-the-art products and services to serve its customers and the nation’s economic landscape. The company’s role in empowering the nation to tackle the COVID-19 crisis has been paramount and the recovery effort since has received a significant boost from its efforts. BankIslami is devoted towards serving the country and it has reaffirmed to continue with a determined zeal towards new horizons in the future.

Speaking at the occasion, CEO and President BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali commented; “Over the years, we have witnessed Pakistan achieve new heights. On this Independence Day, as we emerge from one of the biggest crises in modern history, we are presented with an uphill task for economic recovery.