Tourist girl commits suicide in Kaghan

MANSEHRA: A young tourist girl from Punjab allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Kunhar River from a hotel in the Mahandri area of Kaghan valley.

“The girl, who according to her family was mentally retarded, jumped into Kunhar River from a hotel’s rooftop. The search for her body is underway,” Wajid Khan, the Kaghan police station in-charge, told reporters here on Tuesday. The girl, Laiba, a 16-year-old, was staying along with her other 20 family members in a hotel in Mahandri but suddenly went to the rooftop and jumped into Kunhar River. “Her family stated in the FIR that the girl was mentally ill l and had attempted suicide several times earlier too.”