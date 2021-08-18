Pakistan is Afghan peace facilitator, says Ashrafi

PESHAWAR: Special Representative of Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, on Tuesday said that Pakistan was the facilitator of peace in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a news conference, he said the entire world had endorsed the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the solution to the Afghan crisis was dialogue, not war. He said Pakistan would not allow the use of its soil against any country.

Ashrafi said the entire country would have to remain alert in view of the rumours being spread to create differences among the followers of different sects. The special representative said he held meetings with the Ulema and religious leaders from different parties and sects regarding Muharram.

Appreciating the decision of the government to launch a uniform syllabus in educational institutions, he said that now the students from rich and poor families would study the same courses.