KP to have training schools for food handlers

PESHAWAR: KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority is going to establish training schools in various districts of the province to train food handlers associated with various food industries, businesses in safe food practices.

KP Food Safety Authority Director-General Shahrukh Ali Khan stated this while presiding over the monthly review meeting here on Tuesday. He said initially, three such schools would be set up in Peshawar, Mardan and Abbottabad for which procurement process had been initiated. The Food Authority would recruit professional trainers for the schools.

Shahrukh Ali Khan hoped the training schools would enable the food handlers to work in accordance with the standard operating procedures set by the Food Authority and adopt basic hygiene principles, which would ensure access to quality food to the citizens.