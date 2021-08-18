Gang involved in robbing Swat tourists busted, says KP IGP

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said on Tuesday the gang of criminals which had robbed a number of tourists in the Malakand division to damage the tourism industry had been arrested and the looted valuables recovered.

"Police have busted the gang of criminals and terrorists who had robbed tourists at three different places of Malakand division on August 5 and August 9. All the valuables robbed in these incidents have been recovered," he told a press conference.

Flanked by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, the police chief said criminals had robbed the tourists while wearing uniforms of security personnel.

"As many as 102 cellular phones, cash and other valuables have been recovered from the gang identified by the victims," said Moazzam Jah Ansari. He said the gang was organised and had links with terrorists, adding the network was busted with the help of the intelligence agencies and Counter-Terrorism Department. The IGP maintained that the gang used to change the IMEI number or the cellular phones to sell it in Afghanistan to terrorists.

"The robbers used to snatch mobile phones and transport them to Afghanistan. The proceeds from these stolen mobiles were received through Hundi/Hawala. These mobile phones were then used by all kinds of terrorists and criminals," Moazzam Jah Ansari added. Some members of the network have been arrested and will be charged under the relevant sections of the law including terrorism and money laundering, said the official.