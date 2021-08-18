95 more lose life after battling corona

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was Tuesday recorded at 87,423 — the highest during the fourth wave of pandemic, with 3,221 more people testing positive and 4,291 recovering during the 24 hours. Ninety-five corona patients died during the 24 hours, according to an announcement made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the 95 patients who died, 43 were on the ventilator. There were 4,896 infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 109 patients admitted in the past 24 hours in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities countrywide.

The national positivity ratio during the 24 hours was recorded at 6.6 percent. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 48%, Bahawalpur 48%, Peshawar 43% and Multan 45%.

Around 492 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on the ventilator in Balochistan. Some 48,181 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours, including 13,695 in Sindh, 20,496 in Punjab, 8,009 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,966 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 456 in Balochistan, 676 in GB, and 883 in AJK.

Around 993,304 people have recovered so far across the country, making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,105,300 cases have been detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 29,593, Balochistan 31,632, GB 9,442, ICT 94,402, KP 153,134, Punjab 373,718 and Sindh 413,379. About 24,573 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 6,475 people perished in Sindh, 11,412 in Punjab, 4,679 in KP, 837 in ICT, 335 in Balochistan, 166 in GB, and 669 died in AJK.

A total of 16,950,196 tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 5,356 corona patients were admitted to hospitals. Meanwhile, the NCOC Tuesday announced that the vaccination process would continue in all major and central COVID vaccination centers on the 9th Muharram-ul-Haram.

The NCOC meeting — chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar — decided to continue the vaccination drive during the first day of Ashura (9&10) Muharram) holidays.

The Centre also decided that the vaccination centers would remain closed on the 10th of Muharram ul Haram, the second day of Ashura. The Forum emphasised the need to ensure implementation of instructions and safety protocols already issued.