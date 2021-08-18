 

Afghan scenario: We chickened out, now being ignored, says India’s ex-general

Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
Next Story >>>
Afghan scenario: We chickened out, now being ignored, says India’s ex-general

LAHORE: As an Indian TV anchor lamented in his show that India, despite its involvement in Afghanistan's infrastructure development, was being ignored by the world, a hawkish retired general said it was bound to happen because India had chickened out by refusing to send its troops there.

Responding to the anchor, retired Maj Gen GD Bakhshi, known for his jingoist narrative on regional issues, burst out, “Why would somebody consult with you? Jis kee laathi os kee bhaens (might is right). Are you willing to wield the baton? Are you prepared to send troops there? When we were asked (about sending troops to Afghanistan), we broke out in a cold sweat at the thought of going to Afghanistan.”

More From Top Story

Latest News