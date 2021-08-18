Shocking reality

The assessment that the Taliban could face noticeable resistance in case they tried to take over Afghanistan turned out to be entirely wrong. For them, the fall of Kabul was quite smooth. However, the fact that the Taliban – after the two-decade-long war – captured the Presidential Palace in Kabul in a short period has spread fear and panic among the Afghans.

Afghan refugees were also shocked to see the events that unfolded in their country. This takeover has also raised security concerns in neighbouring countries including in Pakistan. Many political experts fear that Pakistan is likely to see a rise in sectarian violence and religious extremism in future.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad