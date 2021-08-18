Economic growth?

The PTI-led government is doing all it can to uplift the construction industry as it is of the opinion that this particular sector will help improve the economy, leading to the creation of jobs for labourers and daily wagers. There is no denying that the step will provide jobs to labourers, but it can’t give the much-needed boost to the economy. The construction industry uses steel bars of different sizes and cement as major raw materials. The current price of steel bars is at the highest level of Rs167 per tonne. On the other hand, a bag of cement is being sold at between Rs620 and Rs650 per bag. Similarly, there has been a considerable increase in brick prices. The reasons for these high prices include the unavailability of shredded steel scrap which used to be imported. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been quite a few shipment delays. Also, high energy costs and the Pakistani rupee depreciation are some of the factors that have contributed to price hikes.

On the basis of these factors, it can be safely assumed that the survival of the construction industry is in the doldrums. Had Pakistan Steel Mills been operating at its full capacity, its high-quality steel billets would have ensured production of steel bars at affordable prices. Over the last eight to 10 years, there has been a considerable increase in the number of melting units and rolling mills in Pakistan as melting furnaces are essential for billet production. The sitting government’s top priority should be to revamp state-owned units that can result in a considerable increase in exports, and the subsequent decline in imports. There is also a dire need to minimise energy costs to give some relief to industries so that they can produce cost-effective products for domestic use and exports.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad