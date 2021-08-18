Killing women

The murder of women appears to have turned almost into a hobby in our country. One of the many recent cases is that of Nayab Nadeem, who according to Lahore police was killed by one of her stepbrothers. Nayab was a model and it is possible that the reason for her murder was her occupation. Per reports, the brother had attempted to make the murder look like a rape. Each time a woman is murdered or raped or harassed, the victim or survivor is the one that is under a microscope – blamed for a crime that was instigated against her. This happened even in the case of the Motorway rape, where a senior police officer at the time questioned why she was out alone at night. Most recently, in the Noor Mukadam murder, many Pakistani men and women have taken it upon themselves to moralise about the young woman. The moral policing, gaslighting, even banning of social media sites such as TikTok are all an example of the mentality that people will be corrupted if they see a woman who they deem as being improperly attired. The fact that different people will see attire in different ways is ignored. And, of course, it is the right of every woman to choose how she wishes to dress, how she wishes to appear and what she wishes to do.

Crime against women stems from a deeply-embedded patriarchal society in which powerful men feel free to make decisions about women, their clothing, their actions, and also expect them to engage only in activities we have slotted into a place that is considered the 'work' of women. This completely disregards the fact that in many instances it is the woman who is both bread-earner and homemaker and mother. But it is the morality issue which is becoming bigger in a society that is changing rapidly. murder of Nayab Nadeem simply draws home this point in a province where there are over 1000 'honour killings' each year.

We have said it time and again: there is no honour in murdering a woman. There is no honour in a culture that celebrates violence against women. There is no honour in men who think a woman's murder is justifiable because she chose to wear a certain piece of clothing or chose to step out of her home to meet a friend or work or go to college.