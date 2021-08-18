Over 600 fleeing Afghans cram into dramatic US military flight

KABUL: A photo shows more than 600 Afghans—women, men, children and the elderly—sitting packed on the floor of a cavernous US military plane, part of a dramatic airlift hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The now-viral image, obtained and posted by the respected military news site Defense One, was taken inside a US Air Force C-17 transport. The Afghans crammed in the giant cargo hold on the Sunday night flight were among those approved for evacuation by US authorities, according to the site.

The US military said about 640 Afghans were on board. But such a large number on one flight was not planned, a US official told Defense One—many climbed onto the half-open ramp at the back of the plane in desperation.

“The crew made the decision to go” rather than force them out, the official said.

It came as Taliban fighters flooded the streets of Kabul, with panicked citizens rushing to the airport to try and find a flight out of Afghanistan.

“The unusually high number of passengers aboard this aircraft... was the result of a dynamic security environment that necessitated quick decision making by the crew,” US Central Command spokesperson Karen Roxberry said in a statement. It “ultimately ensured that these passengers were safely taken outside the country”.