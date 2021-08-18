Taliban move to restart Kabul, Biden defends exit

KABUL: The Taliban moved on Tuesday to quickly restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work, though residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.

Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee Afghanistan to escape the hardline Islamist rule expected under the Taliban, or fearing direct retribution for siding with the US-backed government that ruled for the past two decades.

Evacuation flights from Kabul’s airport restarted on Tuesday after chaos the previous day in which huge crowds mobbed the tarmac, with some people so desperate they clung to the outside of a US military plane as it prepared for take-off.

The Taliban led a pariah regime from 1996 to 2001, infamous for a brutal rule. Now the Taliban are back in power, they have sought to project an air of restraint and moderation, including by on Tuesday announcing a “general amnesty” for government workers.

“Those working in any part or department of the government should resume their duties with full satisfaction and continue their duties without any fear,” a Taliban statement said.

Some shops also reopened as traffic police were back on the streets, while Taliban officials planned a first diplomatic meeting—with the Russian ambassador.

A Taliban official also gave an interview to a female journalist on an Afghan news channel, and a girls’ school reopened in the western city of Herat.

However, schools and universities remained closed, few women openly took to the streets and men had shed their Western clothes for traditional garb. The UN Security Council also said on Monday the international community must ensure Afghanistan does not become a breeding ground for terrorism.

“The world is watching,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. In his first comments since the Taliban victory, Biden admitted the Taliban advance had unfolded more quickly than expected.

But he heaped criticism on Ghani’s government, insisted he had no regrets, and emphasised US troops could not defend a nation whose leaders “gave up and fled”. “We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future,” Biden said in his address at the White House.

“American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.”