Indian police detain mourners in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD: Indian police arrested dozens of mourners, who were carrying pro-freedom placards, while they were participating in a Muharram procession, while journalists who were covering a separate procession were thrashed in occupied Srinagar, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

According to the outlet, occupation police stopped the procession in Srinagar and detained mourners who were carrying placards that read “Free Kashmir” and other Islamic slogans. They were beaten before being detained while they tried to march towards Dalgate.

“They were beaten after they raised pro-freedom and pro-Kashmir slogans,” an eyewitness told media. “Blood oozed from one mourner’s mouth,” he added.

A senior police officer confirmed that a number of mourners had been detained, but could not give the actual number of arrests at the time. He said only at some places mourners appeared on roads.

Hurriyat leader Firdous Shah, Mohammad Shafi Malik and Ramzan Parrey, who participated in the procession told reporters that authorities stopped them while they were leading a peaceful Muharram procession in the Abiguzar area of the city.

Separately, scores of media workers were thrashed by the policemen. Waseem Andrabi, a photojournalist, working with the Hindustan Times, told media that the journalists were covering a Muharram procession at Jahangir Chowk when they were attacked by policemen “for no reason”.

“We were even told that FIR will be registered against us,” he added. Andrabi said the Muharram procession was foiled by the authorities. “We were performing our professional duties, which is not a crime,” he said.