Pakistan’s active cases top 87,000 as virus gains pace

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Active infections of Covid-19 in Pakistan rose to 87,423 — the highest during the fourth wave of the coronavirus—after 3,221 more people tested positive and 95 people died in a single day, official data said.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), there were 5,356 patients admitted to hospitals, 4,896 of whom were in critical condition. In the 24 hours leading to Tuesday, there were 109 new hospital admissions.

At least 492 patients were on ventilators across the country. Ventilators occupancy was highest in Islamabad and Bahawalpur—both 48 per cent, followed by Multan 45 per cent and Peshawar 43 per cent. Oxygen beds occupancy was recorded to be highest in Abbottabad — 73 per cent, Karachi — 58 per cent, Gujranwala — 57 per cent and Swabi — 45 per cent.

The Covid positivity ratio across the country in the 24 hours period leading to Tuesday was recorded 6.6 per cent. Some 48,181 tests were conducted.

Thus far, a total of 1,105,300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus were detected, with the death toll numbering 24,573, according to NCOC data.