No ‘unilateral’ decision on recognising Taliban: Fawad

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said Pakistan would decide on recognising the Taliban regime in Afghanistan after consultation with regional and international powers — China, Turkey and the United States of America.

Briefing the media about federal cabinet decisions, Chaudhry lauded the “peaceful change (transfer of power)” in Afghanistan, saying Pakistan “will not make a unilateral decision” about recognising the Taliban rule and was in close contact with global powers in that regard.

Pakistan hoped Taliban would not allow the use of their land against Pakistan and any other country, he added. “Pakistan remains committed to an inclusive political settlement, representative of all Afghan ethnic groups,” he said.

He said Pakistan “firmly believes that the Taliban will adhere to respecting and protecting human rights in Afghanistan”. The minister said Pakistan had earlier asked Ashraf Ghani to establish a broad-based government by including other stakeholders in his regime. Prime Minister Imran Khan had also urged the former Afghan government to establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan, he added.

On Electronic Voting Machines, he said the cabinet would make the final decision about whether they would be used in the next elections within the next fortnight.

Chaudhry said the Prime Minister had categorically told the cabinet that all stakeholders should be consulted to finalise electoral reforms as the use EVMs was “imperative for holding free, fair, transparent and dispute-free elections”.

The cabinet was told that billions of rupees were being spent on security and protocol of various personalities. “The government is reducing protocol expenditures,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister had cut down the expenditures of the Prime Minister House.

The cabinet was briefed that Islamabad Police were incurring costs of Rs 954 million per annum on the security of VIPs, Rs304 million over the security of judiciary. A sum of Rs454 million are being spent on security and protocol of ministers and others in Islamabad.

Similarly, in Punjab some Rs2.5 billion was being spent on security of VIPs. The cabinet has expressed its indignation over the decreasing standards of sports in the country and empowered Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Fehmida Mirza to change the infrastructure of sports in the country and prepare a new sports policy.