KP to have training schools for food handlers

PESHAWAR: KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority is going to establish training schools in various districts of the province to train food handlers associated with various food industries, businesses in safe food practices.

KP Food Safety Authority Director-General Shahrukh Ali Khan stated this while presiding over the monthly review meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that initially, three such schools would be set up in Peshawar, Mardan and Abbottabad for which procurement process had been initiated. The Food Authority would recruit professional trainers for the schools.

Shahrukh Ali Khan hoped the training schools would enable the food handlers to work in accordance with the standard operating procedures set by the Food Authority and adopt basic hygiene principles, which would ensure access to quality food to the citizens.

He said the Food Safety Authority was working to strengthen the technical capacity of the field teams, and introduce automation in the system.

The official said the authority was working hard to ensure transparency in the operations of Food Safety Authority.

He directed the field teams to intensify operations against food adulteration and rely more on rapid tests of food items.

Shahrukh Ali Khan said the Food Safety Authority was working on the establishment of seven mobile laboratories to facilitate the field teams in testing and ensure quality and safe food supply to the public which would be made operational by January.