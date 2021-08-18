Concern over rising dengue cases

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Arbab Khizar Hayat has expressed concern over the fast-spreading of coronavirus and dengue cases in Tehkal area and adjoining localities and asked the relevant departments to take steps for controlling the infectious diseases.

In a statement, he alleged that government departments were oblivious to the dangerous situation arising out of the Covid-19 and dengue cases to save the precious lives of the people.

He suggested to the government to launch door-to-door vaccination against coronavirus and anti-dengue spray in Tehkal and adjoining localities.