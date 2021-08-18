IGP says gang involved in robbing tourists busted

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said on Tuesday the gang of criminals which had robbed a number of tourists in the Malakand division to damage tourism industry had been arrested and the looted valuables recovered.

“Police have busted the gang of criminals and terrorists who had robbed tourists at three different places of Malakand division on August 5 and August 9. All the valuables robbed in these incidents have been recovered,” he told a press conference.

Flanked by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, the police chief said criminals had robbed the tourists while wearing uniforms of security personnel.

“As many as 102 cellular phones, cash and other valuables have been recovered from the gang identified by the victims,” said Moazzam Jah Ansari.

He said the gang was organised and had links with terrorists, adding the network was busted with the help of the intelligence agencies and Counter-Terrorism Department.

The IGP maintained that the gang used to change the IMEI number or the cellular phones to sell it in Afghanistan to terrorists.

“The robbers used to snatch mobile phones and transport them to Afghanistan. The proceeds from these stolen mobiles were received through Hundi/Hawala. These mobile phones were then used by all kinds of terrorists and criminals,” Moazzam Jah Ansari added.

Some members of the network have been arrested and will be charged under the relevant sections of the law including terrorism and money laundering, said the official.

Kamran Bangash assured the foreign tourists that no such incident would happen in Malakand or elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and more people should visit the tourist places. He added the local and foreigner tourists would be provided all facilities and security in KP.

A number of tourists going to the scenic spots were robbed at gunpoint in two different places in Lower Dir and Malakand districts of Malakand division on August 5. A third incident happened a few days later in Swat.

Reports said several robbers wearing caps of security personnel had stopped a coach at Osakai on Dir-Chitral road and looted the tourists at gunpoint. The dacoits, they said, snatched mobile phones, watches, cash, ATM cards and other valuables from the tourists.

The tourists included students from different educational institutions across the country, who were on their way to Kumrat. The robbers fled the scene after committing the crime.

The robbers also looted tourists at gunpoint in the limits of Malakand Police Station. The tourists were going to Kalam in Swat district when the armed robbers stopped a coaster van and looted them.

The district police officer of Lower Dir and deputy commissioner of Malakand were removed after the incidents over the failure to maintain law and order.