KPCTA to install camping pods at 10 more spots

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) would install camping pods in 10 more scenic spots to facilitate tourists in the province.

KPCTA Director-General Kamran Ahmad Afridi said that the authority would install camping pods at 10 more tourist spots besides granting loans to the locals to launch the “Stay home” project to facilitate tourists and create employment opportunities in scenic sites across the province.

He said that the installation of camping pods at five tourist sites had already been completed, which had attracted a large number of tourists to the scenic spots.

Kamran Ahmad Afridi said that work on five other new scenic places was underway, which would be opened for visitors next month.

The DG said that the sites where the camping pods were being installed included Kalash in Chitral, Alai in Battagram, Mahbanr, Malika and Shaheed Sar in Buner.

Camping pods would also be installed in Jarogo waterfall, Kalam valley and Solatanr in Swat, Lashkargas in Broghil and Sarlaspur valleys in Upper Chitral, Kumrat in Upper Dir, Alpuri valley in Shangla, Samana Top in Hangu, Laram Top and Binshahi valleys in Lower Dir.

Kamran Afridi said that work has also been initiated on other tourism-related projects for which Rs6 billion had been allocated.

He said that the Bank of Khyber would provide loans to the local populace so they could launch projects for tourists to stay at the scenic spots.

The official added that work on roads construction in 13 places had been launched besides setting up tourists facilitation and information centres.

With the World Bank assistance, Kamran Afridi said that under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) container-based tourist facilitation centres were being established at Chitral, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Upper Dir through Rescue 1122.

The tourists, he added, would get facilities on an emergency basis at these locations after completion.

Besides, the KPCTA would also establish prefabricated washrooms at 22 places so the tourists could not face difficulty during their journey to the scenic spots in the province.

The DG said that work on the display centre in Islamabad was going at a fast pace to promote KP culture and tourism in other parts of the country.

He said that the installation of the camping pods at the serene places was the continuation of a process initiated by the KPCTA to facilitate tourists and promote tourism in every nook and corner of the province.

The DG said the natural beauty and facilities were making the KP a preferable destination for international as well as domestic tourists.

The provincial government has already installed the 2-4 beds camping pods in several tourist attractions, including Bishigram, Gabin Jabba in Swat, Sharan in Kaghan, Thandiani in Abbottabad, Yakh Tangai in Shangla and Sheikhbadin in Lakki Marwat, Bamburet in Chitral and others.

The camping pods and tent villages at these resorts have already been renovated and opened for tourists.

The camping pods are the best residential as well as recreational and enjoyment facilities for visiting families. They are either consisted of two or four bedrooms with a washroom, kitchen, children’s playlands, parking lots and bonfire.

A camping pod could accommodate 40 to 50 tourists at a time, who can avail themselves of every facility including security, a playland for kids and a kitchen at the pods.

There are also tent villages for the enthusiasts of adventure tourism.