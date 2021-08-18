Girls’ school reopens after 8 years

MIRANSHAH: The Government Girls High School in Serai Miranshah, which had been bombed, was reopened to students after eight years, officials said on Tuesday.

Assistant Education Officer Fida Khan Wazir said the school building had been bombed eight years ago.

He said the students, who were studying at the school, had to receive education at the Colony High School located at a long distance from Miranshah City.

District Education Officer Jadoon Khan Wazir took notice of the closure of the school and ordered its repair, the official said, adding the building was reconstructed and the students were asked to attend classes over there.

Fida Khan Wazir said the district education officer led a procession of 200 students to the new building of the school to begin taking classes over there.

Sweets were distributed among the students on the occasion. The official said the school building had all the facilities, including a computer lab and a science laboratory.

In the next few days, more students would attend the school, the official added.