JUI celebrates Kabul’s fall to Taliban

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday celebrated Kabul’s fall to the Taliban and distributed sweets.

“The Afghanistan has a strategic and geographical importance and its fall to the Taliban is a great moment of joy for its neighbouring countries, including Pakistan,” Mufti Kifaytullah, a central leader of JUI, told a jubilant crowd in Tarangri area here.

The JUI activists raised slogans in support of the Taliban and Shariah.

Mufti Kifayatullah said the Taliban had come into power after almost two decades and hoped that they would rule Afghanistan wisely.

“The declaration of clemency by the Taliban for enemies and rivals even after two decades of war is a great gesture of peace and I am optimistic they would have learnt a lesson from history and never repeat their past’s mistakes,” he said.

The JUI leader believed the fall of Kabul to the Taliban would also drastically affect other Islamic movements being waged against intruders and lead them to a logical end as in Afghanistan.

He hoped the Taliban would end the corruption and narcotics trafficking in Afghanistan after assuming the power formally.