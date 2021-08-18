FGEHA holds balloting of plots in F-14, F-15

Islamabad: The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) on Tuesday conducted balloting for the plots of sectors F-14 and F-15 was held in the office of FGEHA office.

The balloting ceremony was chaired by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Housing and Works. Besides, the ceremony was also attended by Dr. Imran Zeb Khan, Federal Secretary for Housing and Works, Government of Pakistan, Tariq Rashid, Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and other senior officers of the FGEHA, Islamabad.

Director General, FGEHA, briefed the Federal Minister and Federal Secretary, Housing and Works on the sectors F-14 and F-15 project. He informed that the project has been launched in 2015.

Federal Minister, Housing and Works then performed the balloting of the plots of Sector F-14 and F-15. While Federal Secretary for Housing and Works and Director General, FEGHA, performed the balloting for the category II and III plots, respectively. For the convenience of allotters, the balloting lists have been made available on the FGEHA website.

Allottees present in the ceremony thanked Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Housing and Works, Dr. Imran Zain, Federal Secretary for Housing and Works and Tariq Rashid, Director General, FGEHA, Islamabad, for resolving their issues.

The Minister the allottees that they were trying their best for timely completion all the projects. He added that he highly appreciates the efforts of FGEHA on conducting the balloting in a very short period time after the announcement of the Islamabad High Court's judgment.