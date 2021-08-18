Rawalpindi : A five-day exhibition of Islamic calligraphy and rare copies of the Holy Quran jointly organised by Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Punjab Arts Council concluded here on Tuesday.

A two-day calligraphy workshop was also organised in the exhibition in which calligraphy teacher Khawaja Muhammad Hussain imparted training to the young calligraphers and taught them the techniques of calligraphy.

Cultural Councillor, Embassy of Republic of Iran Ehsan Khazaei and Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmad distributed certificates among the trainees in the calligraphy workshop. Speaking on the occasion, Ehsan Khazaei, Cultural Consul of Iran, said that the art of Islamic calligraphy is our ancient heritage which has been preserved by calligraphers as a sacred duty. He said that there is a lot to learn from this exhibition and workshop.