Arrangements for 9th, 10th Muharram finalised

Rawalpindi : Arrangements to take out 144 processions on 9th and 10th of Muharram in Rawalpindi have been finalised.

A total of 144 processions in which 79 will appear in the city on 9th while 65 will be taken out on Youm-e-Ashur.

There will be 79 Matmi processions and 205 Majalis on 9th while 65 Matmi processions and 113 Majalis will be held on ‘Ashura’ that are likely to be attended by thousands of ‘Azadaars’.

Similarly, 22 mourning processions appeared in different areas of city and cantonment board on 8th of Muharram on Tuesday.

On the other hand, local administration with the help of police have started to close all traditional routes including Raja Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Barra Market, Iqbal Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Narankari Bazaar, Dalgaran Bazaar and City Saddar Road with containers and barbed wires.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah along with Deputy Commissioner Aamir Aqiq Khan visited all areas to check final security arrangements for 9th and 10th of Muharram.

According to security agencies, all mourning processions will culminate at the Qadeemi Imambargah on ‘Youm-e-Ashura’.

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Aamir Aqiq Khan said that the officials of the city district government along with police officials will be on duty round-the-clock on 9th and 10th of Muharram to avoid any untoward incident. He also said that they have established the main control room in commissioner’s office where from they would receive all kinds of information. Police officials would be deployed along all routes to keep an eye on suspected persons on the occasion, he said.

The setting up of 199 registered ‘sabeels’ would be allowed on traditional routes. Nobody could arrange ‘sabeel’ without prior permission of the city district government. Followers would be allowed to arrange ‘langar’ at fixed points on traditional routes. All processions would end early to avoid any untoward incident. All big and small processions would gather at the Colonel Maqbool Imambargah and finally culminate at the Qadeemi Imambargah on ‘Ashura’. Walkthrough gates and CCTV cameras have installed at all procession routes.

The religious scholars have assured that they would fully cooperate with the city district government and deploy their own security people at all procession routes to avoid any untoward incident.

The district administration and police closed all the roads with containers. Streets were also closed with barbed wires. Police and Rangers have deployed to avoid any untoward situation. City Police Officer, Rawalpindi monitored the security situation.

The local administration has directed Rescue 1122, health department, MCR, Civil Defense and others to remain alert on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The City Traffic Officer (CTO) has assured smooth flow of traffic in all areas during 9th and 10th of Muharram.