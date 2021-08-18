5 COVID-19 deaths, 407 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : As many as five more patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 407 new patients have been tested positive from the region that shows that the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak is much intense in this region of the country.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours in the region was also much higher as in Rawalpindi district, it turned out to be 12.82 per cent. Out of 1,006 samples tested for the infection in the district in the last 24 hours, 129 patients were reported positive.

It is important that so far, a total of 12,4191 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district of which 1,898 have lost their lives due to the illness.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that a total of 1,061 patients have so far died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district while the virus has claimed a total of 837 lives from the federal capital so far.

In the last 24 hours, as many as two more patients lost their lives due to coronavirus illness from Rawalpindi district while 113 new patients were reported positive from the district taking tally to 29,789. To date, a total of 26,468 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases of the disease from the district has been recorded as 2,260 on Tuesday.

As many as 130 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were hospitalized in the district on Tuesday while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 2,130.

Meanwhile, another three patients died of the infection from ICT in the last 24 hours while 294 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 94,402 of which 87,875 patients had recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital was recorded as 5,690 on Tuesday.