Defeat against West Indies is disturbing: Aaqib

LAHORE: Former Test fast bowler and Lahore Qalandars Director of Cricket Operations Aaqib Javed has said the defeat in the first Test against the West Indies was disturbing because the hosts were without their star players.

“They didn’t have any exceptional bowler, but we still lost against them,” said Aaqib while talking to reporters here.

“The performance of the national team shows that the standard of domestic cricket has dropped a lot. We are rapidly declining. What is even more disturbing is that no one is willing to admit their shortcomings,” he added.

“They made a pitch while watching their team and took advantage of it. They thought that if they made a favourable wicket for batting then Pakistan could play better because we have relatively better batsmen. Runs can be expected in the presence of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Azhar Ali but here too we failed. You cannot win Test matches when you get dismissed for low scores again and again,” he observed.

Aaqib further stated that only New Zealand, India, Australia and England were giving importance to Test cricket. “The others don’t pay any attention to Test cricket. These are the countries where Test cricket is valued and the spectators also enjoy long-term cricket there. With just one or two consistent players you cannot win the World Test Championship,” he added.

“Players are being included in the national team without playing first-class cricket. Dozens of players have been tested and expelled.

On what basis was Haris Rauf made part of the Test squad? Shahnawaz Dhani impressed in PSL but was made part of the Test squad. Shan Masood failed in one series and was dropped,” Aaqib said.