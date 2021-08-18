India savours ‘fantastic’ Lord’s victory

NEW DELHI: Former cricketers and national media on Tuesday lauded India’s thrashing of England in the second Test at Lord’s with fast bowlers coming in for special praise.

Indian quicks including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma shared 10 wickets between them to bundle out England for 120 in the final session on Monday’s fifth day to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

But it was an unbeaten ninth-wicket stand of 89 between Shami, who hit a career-best 56, and Bumrah, who made 34, that swung the momentum back in India’s favour after they were struggling on 209-8.

“Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close,” India’s cricket chief Sourav Ganguly, who was in London for the match, wrote on Twitter.

The Indian Express headlined its report “India sledge hammer England” while The Times Of India said, “India Believe In The Lord’s!”.

Virat Kohli’s side won by 151 runs in a match that witnessed some on-field verbal exchanges between the two sides.

Opener KL Rahul was named man of the match for his 129 in India’s first-innings total of 364 after being invited to bat first by England skipper Joe Root.

England responded with 391 riding Root’s unbeaten 180.

India declared their second innings on 298-8 early in the second session on day five and the new-ball bowlers Bumrah and Shami struck early to corner England.

“That was some Test match #TeamIndia! Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. Very well played!,” cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said.

Batting great VVS Laxman said: “What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan.

“Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said: “Amazing game of Cricket .. India today showed why they are so much better than England .. The belief to Win was immense.”

Score Board

England won toss

India 1st Innings 364 all out (KL Rahul 129)

England 1st Innings 391 all out (J Root 180)

India 2nd Innings 298-8 (A Rahane 61)

England 2nd Innings (target: 272)

R. Burns c Siraj b Bumrah 0

D. Sibley c Pant b Shami 0

H. Hameed lbw b Ishant 9

J. Root c Kohli b Bumrah 33

J. Bairstow lbw b Ishant 2

J. Buttler c Pant b Siraj 25

Moeen Ali c Kohli b Siraj 13

S. Curran c Pant b Siraj 0

O. Robinson lbw b Bumrah 9

M. Wood not out 0

J. Anderson b Siraj 0

Extras (b17, lb7, nb4, w1) 29

Total (all out, 51.5 overs) 120

Fall: 1-1 (Burns), 2-1 (Sibley), 3-44 (Hameed), 4-67 (Bairstow), 5-67 (Root), 6-90 (Moeen), 7-90 (Curran), 8-120 (Robinson), 9-120 (Buttler), 10-120 (Anderson)

Bowling: Bumrah 15-3-33-3 (2nb); Shami 10-5-13-1 (1nb); Jadeja 6-3-5-0 (1nb); Siraj 10.5-3-32-4 (1w); Ishant 10-3-13-2

Result: India won by 151 runs

Man of the Match: KL Rahul (IND)

Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth (ENG)