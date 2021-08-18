Azadi Afeef Trophy from 21st

KARACHI: Tennis activities in the province are to be resumed from August 21 as 3rd Azadi Afeef Trophy has been scheduled at the newly furbished synthetic courts of DA Beach View Club here.

Sindh Tennis Association is organising this week-long ranking tennis championship, being sponsored by Afeef Packages Pvt Limited.

The events to be played in this event are men’s singles & doubles, Juniors 17 singles, boys 15 singles & doubles, boys & girls 13 and 11 singles, wheelchair men’s singles, and soft tennis men’s singles.

The last date of entries is August 19. All outstation players are entitled to travelling and daily allowances.