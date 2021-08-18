Vehari win Southern Punjab CCA title

LAHORE: Vehari won the Southern Punjab-leg of the two-day City Cricket Association Tournament on the basis of first innings lead after their final against Muzaffargarh ended in a draw at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday.

Vehari scored 353 for nine and then dismissed Muzaffargarh for 243. When the match ended, Vehari were 175 for three in their second innings.

The stars of Vehari’s victory were Naveed Ahmed and Farhan Sarfraz. Naveed scored 138 in the first innings while Farhan struck half-centuries in each innings.

Muzaffargarh’s Mohammad Junaid, who took six wickets in the final, was the most successful bowler in the tournament with 39 wickets from seven matches. The slow left-armer took three five-wicket hauls in the tournament.

In the two-group 14-team Southern Punjab-leg, Vehari topped Pool A while Muzaffargarh topped Pool B.

Sahiwal’s Sharoon Siraj was the most successful batsman with 669 runs from six matches at 74.33. His best was 185 not out in the tournament. He scored three centuries and one half-century.

Ammar Ali from Dera Ghazi Khan scored 559 runs from six matches at 69.88 with 152 not out his highest. The right-handed batsman scored three centuries and one half-century.

Rajanpur’s Jawad Hussain scored 506 runs from six matches at 72.29 with 102 not out his best score. The left-handed batsman struck one century and three half-centuries.

The only double-century in the Southern Punjab-leg was hit by Okara’s Waqar Hussain. The right-handed batsman scored unbeaten 202 off 228 balls against Khanewal, hitting 15 fours and three sixes. In five matches, he scored 454 runs at 75.67.

Second on the bowling chart was Zain-Ul-Abadin from Khanewal who took 28 wickets from six outings in the tournament. He bagged three five-wicket hauls with best figures of five for 40.

Sahiwal’s Mohammad Rameez and Dera Ghazi Khan’s Mohammad Jehangir grabbed 25 scalps apiece.

The final of the Balochistan Cricket Association-leg will be played between Loralai and Lasbela from August 21.