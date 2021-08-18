Arshad, Talha, coach, mounaineers get cash awards

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar invited Pakistan athletes who excelled in Tokyo Olympics and K2 summit climbers.

The Chief Minister handed over cheques of prize money to the players.

Bazdar met Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib, coach Fayyaz Bukhari and climbers Sajid Ali Sadpara and Shahrooz Kashif.

Bazdar handed over cheques of Rs1 million each to Arshad and Talha and Rs0.5 million to the coach.

Besides, he handed over cheques of Rs1 million each to mountaineers Sajid Ali Sadpara and Shahrooz Kashif.