Important talks

This refers to the news report ‘UK PM holds Afghanistan crisis talks, recalls parliament’ (August 16). The opposition in the UK backed the move and called the situation in Afghanistan “deeply shocking”. In Pakistan, PM Imran Khan convened a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to talk about the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul. It would have been more appropriate had the government called a joint session of parliament to discuss the evolving situation in the neighbouring country. The opposition parties have rightly demanded that there should be a session in parliament to discuss the issue. It is true that the opposition has not played its role in a proper manner, but both the government and the opposition are equally responsible for undermining the supremacy of parliament. The UK is remotely concerned with the Afghanistan situation, whereas Pakistan is directly concerned as it shares its border with the country. However, the UK acted promptly and had a session in its parliament to talk about the important issues.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi