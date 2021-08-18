The SNC debate

This refers to the news report ‘PM to launch single national curriculum [SNC] today: Shafqat’ (August 16, 2021). The launch of the problematic SNC is likely to create segregation among social groups, and will fail to ensure equal opportunities, fair treatment, and equity in education for all children. The analysis of textbooks reveals that compulsory subjects continue to carry a significant amount of content pertaining mostly to religious instruction, which minority students cannot study. Also, the inclusion of any religious instruction in compulsory subjects such as English, Urdu and General Knowledge/Social Studies is the violation of Article 22(1) of the constitution.

It is worrisome that the SNC has introduced an exclusionary and discriminatory practice under which minority students may be asked by teachers to leave classrooms once they start teaching religious lessons in compulsory subjects. In order to avoid embarrassment resulting from temporary expulsion from classrooms, it is assumed that minority students will ultimately be left with no other option except to attend the session. This choice, in the absence of alternative chapters/lessons, may not be wilful but coerced. Teaching compulsory subjects with heavy religious content will be equally problematic for minority teachers. The government must seriously consider reviewing its ambitious project.

Suneel Malik

Faisalabad