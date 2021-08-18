Minority rights

Giving equal rights and protection to all minority communities living in any country is one of the prime responsibilities of a state. In Pakistan, minority communities constitute close to five percent of the total population. Still, they feel vulnerable and the government seems unable to protect them from extremists. Since 2018, 31 deaths and 58 injuries have taken place in the country in various extremist incidents against minority communities. Also, in the last three years, 25 blasphemy cases against members of these communities have been registered in different parts of the country. The most recent case of blasphemy was registered against a nine-year-old Hindu boy in Rahim Yar Khan. After the boy was released on bail, some people attacked a Hindu temple in the area. These incidents are an unfortunate reminder of what the country’s minority communities face.

In his historical speech to the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, “you are free to go ... to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan.” On the other hand, Articles 20, 25A(1), and 33 of the constitution of Pakistan deal with the rights of minority communities. However, only a few people make efforts to implement this in letter and spirit. The government needs to take strong and robust measures to protect minority communities.

Sameer Umrani

Karachi