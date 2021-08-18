The takeover

The entire world watched in complete shock as the Taliban captured Kabul. The Afghan war, which went on for two decades, has finally come to an end. Many people are criticising US President Joe Biden for abandoning Afghanistan. Also, the Afghans showed anger when President Ashraf Ghani left the country immediately. The Taliban has, however, announced that they want to maintain friendly relations with superpowers and that they oppose wars and want to see peace and prosperity in the country.

The people of Afghanistan are in shock. They have no idea what to do. Many people want to leave the country as soon as possible. On the other hand, the US is forcing Pakistan to resolve this issue; Pakistan, however, has decided that it will not intervene in any conflict. This decision is a good sign for the country.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki