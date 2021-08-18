Controlling the narrative

Despite strong reservations by journalists’ unions, media associations, rights’ groups, and even opposition parties, the PTI government seems to be doubling down on its plan to establish a single overarching authority regulating all of the country’s media – print, broadcast and digital. The Pakistan Media Development Authority is not a novel proposal. It first came to light with a slightly different name weeks after the PTI government assumed power in August 2018 when then-information minister Fawad Chaudhry proposed the merger of Pemra and the Press Council of Pakistan into one authority which would also look after social media so that ‘the same laws and censorships are applied across the board’. In Jan 2019, the federal cabinet accorded approval to the PMRA, as it was then known, and the minister claimed that journalists’ bodies and opposition parties would be taken on board before framing the authority’s rules. The plan died down with Chaudhry leaving the information post, only to resurface earlier this year after he resumed the information portfolio. In between, in September 2019, the government toyed with the idea of ‘media courts’ that would work under the country’s superior courts for speedy disposal of cases related to media workers and owners. That plan, vehemently opposed by journalists and opposition parties, was shelved within a matter of days. In the last few months, the PMDA has been pushed back into the public sphere, with the information minister terming it a ‘need of the hour’ recently and even going so far as to claim that the plan enjoys the support of media workers and press clubs – a notion that has been categorically rejected by the relevant unions and press clubs.

The PMDA Ordinance 2021 reportedly aims to merge the host of media laws in force in the country. The bill describes the PDMA as ‘an independent, efficient, effective and transparent’ authority that will regulate all forms of media and be headed by a government-appointed chairperson. It will also have the power to inspect media offices and seize broadcast equipment without any notice or judicial oversight, and also proposes media tribunals that can hand down punishments of up to three years in jail and Rs25 million in fines, or both, to those violating its provisions. Moreover, the proposed law makes it mandatory for all types of media to obtain annual NOCs if they are to remain operational – a favourite stick for authoritarian regimes world over. Since May this year, groups such as the HRCP, PBC, PFUJ, PBA, CPNE, APNS, and AEMEND have been opposing the PMDA, terming the associated bill draconian and its passing tantamount to a ‘media martial law’. They have called on parliament to reject the proposed law which they believe is part of the government’s plan to impose complete control on all segments of media.

Unfortunately, this government’s track record vis-a-vis media freedom is troublesome to say the least, with record layoffs and salary cuts afflicting the industry, mainly due to the halting of official advertising dues, as well as cases of censorship – instances which have led to the country plummeting on various press freedom indexes. It appears the present move is aimed primarily to block and counter ‘anti-state’ and anti-government trends on social media, as well as to curtail the mushrooming YouTube channels that have propped up in recent years – most of them run by established journalists who were squeezed out of news organisations owing to their views. Governments always have a difficult relationship with the free press, whose sole purpose is to hold the powerful accountable. In Pakistan’s context, this balance has severely been tilted against journalists who have been resisting various forms of censorship since the country’s founding, sometimes paying the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of their profession. In the 21st century there should be no room for such arbitrary curbs on the media. The government must realize that curbing dissent has not worked in the past and it is not going to work now. Curbing dissent and diversity in the name of ‘media development’ is an old trick of authoritarian regimes. Our society cannot go back to the times when the media was at the mercy of state officials who in most cases had no love lost for democratic norms and fundamental rights.