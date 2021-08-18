ABL half-year earnings up 5pc

KARACHI: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) has reported a five percent rise in its half-year net profit, on account of a drop in provisions.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs8.87 billion for the half year ended June 30, up from Rs8.47 billion the previous year.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs2/share, which is an addition to Rs2/share already paid.

EPS came in at Rs7.75, compared with Rs7.40 last year.

For the quarter ended June 30, the bank posted a net profit of Rs4.76 billion from Rs4.58 billion a year ago. For this period, EPS were announced at Rs4.16 against Rs4.01 the quarter last year.

The bank said its net interest income for the half year fell to Rs53.33 billion, compared with Rs61.94 billion a year earlier. Non mark-up/interest income rose to Rs8.36 billion from Rs7 billion a year ago. Besides, provisions remained lower to negative Rs309.54 million from Rs2.20 billion the same period last year, which increased the profit margin.