Rupee strengthens

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee appreciated by 11 paisas against the US dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs164.08 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs164.19.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs163.95 and Rs164.95 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 03 paisas and closed at Rs193.16 against the last day's trading of Rs193.54, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.50, whereas a decrease of Rs1.07 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs226.53 as compared to its last closing of Rs 227.60.The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 03 paisa each to close at Rs44.67 and Rs43.74 respectively.