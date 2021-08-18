Wheat flour price in Sindh highest compared to other provinces

ISLAMABAD: Open markets in Sindh have witnessed a sharp increase in wheat flour price, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad where the highest recorded price for a 20kg bag was Rs1,350 and Rs1,280, respectively, much above other markets across the country.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Tuesday, in other cities of Sindh, such as Sukkur and Larkana, a 20kg wheat flour bag was Rs1,140 and Rs1,160, respectively. In the province of Balochistan, the PBS recorded the price of a 20kg wheat flour bag in Quetta at Rs1,240, and in Khuzdar at Rs1,200. Price in the federal capital city Islamabad was recorded at Rs1,170/20kg bag.

In Peshawar and Bannu the 20kg bag of wheat flour was priced at Rs1,130.

Across Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and Faisalabad in the province of Punjab, the price of a 20kg wheat flour bag was registered at Rs1,100; Rs1,080; Rs1,070; Rs1,050 and Rs1,020, respectively.

It may be recalled here that the prices of various food items went down during the week ending on August 12, as compared to the previous week, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed.

According to the data, the prices of food items that witnessed decrease on week-on-week basis included bananas (down 3.82 percent) and eggs (down 1.76 percent).

Likewise, the prices of onions, moong pulse and masoor pulse declined by 1.72 percent, 1.32 percent and 0.37 percent, respectively.

Among non-food items, the prices of LPG decreased by 0.71 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, the prices of potatoes decreased by 21.8 percent whereas that of moong pulse declined by 20.20 percent. On the other hand, food items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included tomatoes, the prices of which increased by 37.47 percent whereas chicken prices climbed up by 9.21 percent.

Prices of garlic, potatoes, vegetable ghee 2.5kg tin, and gur also increased by 4.45 percent, 1.31 percent, 1.16 percent, and 1.07 percent, respectively.

On year-on-year basis, the prices of tomatoes increased by 39.97 percent, chillies by 35.71 percent, vegetable ghee (1kg) by 34.34 percent, vegetable ghee 2.5kg tin by 34.15 percent, mustard oil by 34.01 percent, cooking oil (5 litre tin) by 32.89 percent and chicken by 23.08 percent. Among non-food items, electricity charges for Quarter 1 increased by 60.81 per cent, LPG by 57.82 percent, gents sandal by 33.37 percent and gents sponge chappal by 25.13 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on August 12 recorded an increase of 0.61 per cent compared to the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29 percent) items increased 6 (11.76 percent) items decreased and 27 (52.94 percent) items remained constant.