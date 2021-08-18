Rs50.46bln Ehsaas loans disbursed

ISLAMABAD: A total amount of Rs50.46 billion has been disbursed among 1,416,058 deserving people so far under the Ehsaas Interest-Free Loan (IFL) scheme.

According to an official source, Ehsaas IFL scheme launched in July 2019 is a major component of the National Poverty Graduation Initiative with an aim to graduate the poorest households out of poverty and set them on a course of economic and social prosperity.

As part of Ehsaas framework, 80,000 interest-free loans (50 percent women) are being disbursed every month across the country to reach 2.28 million households over the next four years.

The range of loan size is Rs20,000 to Rs75,000. Any Pakistani aged between 18 to 60 years belonging to 110 districts available on the PPAF website (www.ppaf.org.pk/ NPGI.html) can apply for an interest-free loan under the Ehsaas Initiatives, the source conveyed.

Interest-free loans are accessible through 1100 existing loan centres operated by partnering organizations which are manned with competent people to guide the borrowers. Overall, 1,100 loan centres or branches have been established in about 110 districts by 24 partner organizations across the country. Ehsaas IFL scheme was being implemented.