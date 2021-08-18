Politics of financial subjugation

LAHORE: Financial Transparency Coalition has revealed that taxation, finance and monetary systems are cited as the quintessential “sovereign” issues, where a state exercises full control. But in reality dozens of global institutions set standards and write financial regulations.

Six financial institutions having nominal representation of poor or emerging economies make the rules on illicit financial flows. Elected officials may have little or no say in these standards, but they are often obliged to follow them.

These decision-making bodies wield significant influence over the international financial system, but most people have never

even heard of them. Moreover, the Global South has nominal representation in these institutions.

The Financial Action Task Force for instance was created in 1987 by the G7 group of nations, with an aim to cut down on the use of the international financial system for money laundering and terrorist financing.

While FATF doesn’t set national-level legislation, its ability to place jurisdictions on its list of Non-Cooperative Countries and Territories gives the body the final word in the financial sector and financial political arena, as FATF blacklisting can make it nearly impossible for a country gain access to world markets, receive loans, or entice new investment.

Although FATF deals with some tax-related initiatives, the majority of its work revolves around anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing through the lens of security. Overwhelming majority of FATF members are from the rich west.

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) established in 1930, and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, was created by a mix of government central banks and private US financial institutions with the original mandate of facilitating payment of reparations Germany owed after World War I.

BIS has now evolved into a multifunctional player in the financial arena, and also operates on the private market as an asset manager and lender. Referred to as a “bank for central banks”, the BIS collects enormous amounts of data on how much money is held offshore.

If released, this data would shed a critical light on the stability of the global financial system, as well as information on where and how money is moving around the world.

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) is one of its arms. Much of Basel Committee’s regulatory guidelines assess banking risks and bank capital requirements. BCBS is quite active, holding member meetings four times each year, and puts forth banking supervision principles intended to improve financial stability.

These principles have no legal force, and are considered soft law. But soft law is often translated into actual law at the national-level, as BCBS standards are rarely subject to domestic legislative scrutiny.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB), whose membership consists of central bankers and financial regulators from the G20 countries and five financial centres, was given the mandate to develop and coordinate global financial regulation in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. International standard-setters like the IMF, OECD, IASB and BCBS are also members of the FSB Plenary.

The International Accounting Standards Board is a global accounting standard-setter, and is funded by a group called the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation (IFRS).

Based in London, the aim of the IASB has evolved from setting basic accounting standards to developing global norms on financial reporting.

IASB standards impact corporate financial disclosure and even financial regulation. The IASB is hosted at the IFRS Foundation, a private not-for-profit corporation (incorporated in Delaware) that is governed by a board of individuals.

IASB has a large budget, made up of voluntary contributions from various private firms and government agencies (ministries of finance, central banks, etc). The largest contributions come from international accounting firms, with the 4 largest global accounting firms contributing significantly more than any government.

This funding model has been scrutinised for potential conflicts of interest, as special considerations for major contributors could impact the outcomes of the standard-setting process.

International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) the IOSCO is the international body that convenes global securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for the securities sector (ie investments such as stocks, bonds, options, collateralised securities, derivatives, etc).

IOSCO enjoys global legitimacy through the endorsement of its mandate and standards by the G20 and the Financial Stability Board, which it works with intensively on the global regulatory reform agenda. IOSCO standards form the basis for the evaluation of the securities sector for the Financial Sector Assessment Programs (FSAPs) of the IMF and the World Bank.