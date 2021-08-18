Stocks rebound as Afghan uncertainties ease

Stocks on Tuesday bounced back from the lows caused by concerns over regional security as uncertainties following the Afghanistan fiasco eased a bit, traders said.

KSE-100 Shares Index, the gauge of the country’s capital market, jumped 345.66 points or 0.74 percent to close at 47,258.45 points with the highest and lowest of the day being 47,271.15 points and 46,912.79 points respectively.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) pulled off sharp recovery after anxieties over the fallout of a bloodless Taliban takeover of Afghanistan alleviated.

Upbeat Large-Scale Manufacturing growth at 14.85 percent in July 2021, over $2 billion receipts in Roshan Digital Accounts and speculations in the earnings season rally gave the index a much-needed support, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 Shares Index also strengthened by 150.11 points or 0.80 percent to 18,932.28 points.

Traded volume, however, decreased by 5 million shares to 246.07 million shares against 251.80 million shares. Traded value rose to Rs11.47 billion from Rs10.14 billion. Market capital moved up to Rs8.251 trillion from Rs8.202 trillion. Out of 461 actives in the session, 332 moved higher, 110 lower, while 19 made no move at all.

Analyst Haris S Khan at Topline Securities said the market staged recovery amid thin volumes.

“Investors’ focus remained on the ongoing developments in Afghanistan and the United Nations Security Council Emergency Meeting, in which the council called for talks to create a new government in Afghanistan,” he said.

Colgate Palmolive turned out the best gainer, up Rs69.99 to close at Rs2,769.99 per share, followed by Allawasaya Textile Mills, up Rs31.79 to close at Rs455.71 per share.

Wyeth Pakistan Ltd was the worst hit as it lost Rs139.96 to finish at Rs1,726.23 per share, followed by Ismail Industries that shed Rs31.27 to settle down at Rs392.03 per share.

Arif Habib Limited, a brokerage house, in a note said the market traded in the positive zone after dissipation of the after-effects of Afghanistan situation.

Uptick was observed across the board, with major impact coming from power, cement, O&GMCs (oil and gas marketing companies) and technology sectors and it was coincided by autos and steel sectors, the brokerage said.

This being a short trading week, investor sentiment skewed to positivity as selling subsided, the report said adding the banking sector showed nominal performance amid profit-booking.

The positive contributors included HUBC (+81 points), PSO (+23 points), MCB (+16 points), KAPCO (+15 points), and TRG (+13 points), while the negative ones were BAHL (-6 points), KTML (-6 points), FCEPL (-4 points), PKGS (-3 points), and HBL (-3 points).

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included TPL Properties, Ghani Global Holdings, TRG Pakistan Ltd, WorldCall Telecom, Telecard Limited, Unity Foods Ltd, Azgard Nine, Flying Cement, Al-Shaheer Corp, and Nimir Resins.

TPL Properties led volumes with 30.97 million shares. The scrip gained Rs3.16 to end at Rs45.57 per share. It was followed by Ghani Global Holdings that posted a turnover of 16.97 million shares. The share closed higher by Rs1.25 paisas to close at Rs45.01 per share.

Turnover in the futures contracts shrank to 67.68 million shares from 80.19 million traded in the previous session.