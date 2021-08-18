Textile industry slams high costs

KARACHI: Despite being an agricultural country, the prices of cotton, cotton yarn, energy, water, labour, port, and transport were highest in Pakistan compared to all textile exporters of world, an industry official said on Tuesday.

“The textile sector contributes more than 60 percent share in the total national exports, earns highest foreign exchange and provides huge employment, however, it still lacks the deserving attention of the government,” said Jawed Bilwani, chairman, Pakistan Apparel Forum, in a statement.

He suggested the government to accord priority and attention to the cotton production, cultivation area, and cotton yield in order to support the entire value-added textile chain because cotton and cotton yarn were basic raw materials for the survival and development of textile export sector.